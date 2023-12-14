Govt can’t run away from accountability: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda held a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party before the start of the Assembly session to discuss issues to be raised within the House.



“BJP-JJP will not be allowed to run away from questions of the people. However, the government has deliberately called the Assembly session for only three days to avoid questions. Congress has also demanded an extension of the duration of the session in the Business Advisory Committee meeting,” he said.

Hooda said that the MLAs raised issues related to deaths due to poisonous liquor in Yamunanagar-Ambala, record-breaking unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation, sexual exploitation of children in Jind-Kaithal, mining scams, shortage of doctors and staff in hospitals, scams, pending compensation to farmers.