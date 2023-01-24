Govt calls all-party meet on Jan 30 ahead of Budget session

New Delhi: In an attempt to smooth functioning of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30, a day ahead of the session, which is beginning on January 31.



The customary meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad

Joshi is scheduled to be held in Parliament Annexe Building.

As per sources, during the meeting, the government would seek cooperation from all parties for smooth running of Parliament, while opposition parties would list out the issues of concern to the government that they intend to raise during the session.

The sources further informed that the Opposition has also listed out the issues of inflation, rise in unemployment, border conflicts, women safety, farmers’ suicide, etc during the all party meeting.

Besides, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held on January 30 to strategise floor cooperation.

The Budget Session, which is heavy with the government’s financial agenda, will be held in two parts.

The Budget Session will begin by President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament and Economic Survey will be tabled after the President’s address.

The Union Budget for 2023-24, which may be the last full budget before 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till April 6.

It will see debate in both Houses on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President’s address which will conclude with a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Budget Session 2023 of

Parliament will commence from January 31 and continue till April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess.

“During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from February 14 till March 12 to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants

and make reports

relating to their ministries/ departments,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.