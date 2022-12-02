Govt callous towards healthcare, should find solution, says BS Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed deep concern over the state's poor health system. He said that the BJP-JJP government neither seems serious about the present condition of health services nor is it worried about the future.

"The government's callous attitude towards healthcare is the reason why they are neither recruiting medical staff at present nor is a policy being made to meet the shortage of doctors in future. This is the reason why the government has imposed a bond policy of seven years and Rs 40 lakh on the students doing MBBS from Haryana," he said.

"Merit topper students do not want to do MBBS from Haryana. Students have been protesting and fasting for a month against this policy, but the government is adamant and refuses to be reasonable. The government should find a solution to this issue immediately after talking to the students as both students, their parents, and patients are facing huge problems due to this. The government should reduce the amount and tenure of the bonds. Along with this, students should be given job guarantees like other states," he said.

Hooda said health services is an issue directly related to the lives of the citizens, but today the hospitals themselves have become patients due to the neglect of the state government.