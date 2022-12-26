Govt buildings to be painted with cow dung based natural paint in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In compliance with the instructions given by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Public Works Department has included the cow dung induced natural paint manufactured by Gauthans in the SOR of departmental construction works. The Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department has instructed the departmental officers to compulsorily use this natural paint made from cow dung instead of chemical paint for painting all government buildings. In the order issued in this regard,the Chief Engineer has said, the use of cow dung paint is an important and environmental friendly initiative by the Chief Minister to strengthen the rural economy.

The Public Works Department has fixed the rate of the paint at Rs 53 per square meter for painting two or more coats on newly constructed buildings with washable distemper and Rs 30 per square meter for old buildings. Similarly, the rate of newly-constructed wall painting with premium emulsion paint made from cow dung has been fixed at Rs 69 per square meter and for old building the rate has been fixed at Rs 41 per square meter.

It may be noted that Gothans have been established in 9,619 villages with the motive of conservation and promotion of livestock in the state along with uplifting the rural economy.