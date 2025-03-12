Govt bans Mirwaiz’s Awami Action Committee, J&K Ittihadul Muslimeen

NEW DELHI: The Central government has announced ‘Jammu & Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen’ (JKIM) and ‘Awami Action Committee’ (AAC) as illegal organisations for five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The announcement is made for their suspected activities against the integrity, unity, and security of the country.

Declaring the ban, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah used the X platform to say that the organisations were discovered instigating individuals to cause commotion and upset law and order. He reaffirmed the government’s strong stand against elements of anti-nationalism, announcing that anyone who is discovered to be working against the peace, sovereignty, and security of India will be dealt with firmly.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, cadres of JKIM and AAC have been constantly engaged in secessionist activities promoting secessionism in Jammu & Kashmir. They have been charged with dissemination of anti-national propaganda, fomentation of violence, and creation of unrest among the people. The groups have also been connected to ideological and logistical support for terrorism in the state.

The Awami Action Committee (AAC) was established in the early 1960s by Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq and subsequently headed by his son, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The group has traditionally been involved in the political scenario of Jammu & Kashmir, campaigning for the state’s special status and, at times, espousing separatist tendencies. The Jammu & Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), however, has also been engaged in separatist politics and is recognised for its links with militant groups. The latest move is part of the Modi government’s broader strategy to dismantle separatist networks and restore lasting peace in Jammu & Kashmir. In recent years, the Government has taken several measures, including the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, stringent crackdowns on terror financing, and enhanced security operations in the region.

Through the banning of JKIM and AAC, the government wants to restrict their activities and dissuade them from rallying support for anti-India causes. Security forces will be required to increase their surveillance and initiate additional legal action against members of these organisations.