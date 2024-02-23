Govt avoiding questions raised by Oppn: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the government seemed to be avoiding questions raised by the Opposition during the no-confidence motion, instead of answering them.

“It is extremely shameful that instead of speaking on the manifesto promises, scams, unemployment, crime, drugs, inflation and farmers’ issues, the government resorted to personal comments. Therefore Congress walked out of the House,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has completely lost the trust of the people, as the government has completely failed in providing MSP to the farmers, employment to the youth, pension to the elderly, ration to the poor, reservation to the SCs and backward classes, and protection to the citizens.

“In the last nine and a half years, this government has pushed the state in a situation where there is a severe shortage of teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, and employees in government offices,” he said.

Hooda said the Congress’s no-confidence motion was aimed at showing the mirror to this government, but the government deliberately did not give full opportunity to the Opposition to speak, and only the ruling party was given time. Despite this, the government proved to be a complete failure in answering people’s questions.