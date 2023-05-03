Govt asks states, UTs to ensure enough seeds

Concerned over possible impact of evolving El Nino conditions on monsoon rains, the government on Wednesday asked all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to be prepared for “worst situation” and ensure adequate availability of seeds for kharif sowing season in case of less rainfall. However, the Centre has made it clear that if states fail to take preventive measures in advance, they may be ready to face the consequences as the government wouldn’t be able to provide any further assistance.

As per the predictions of India Meteorological Department (IMD), India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions. While inaugurating a national conference on Agriculture-Kharif Campaign-2023, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked states to promote technology in the farm sector to cut input cost, boost production and farmers' income.