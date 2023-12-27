Govt approves widening of Khowai-Harina Road in Tripura

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for widening of the 135-km stretch of Khowai-Harina Road in Tripura, an official statement said.

The project involves investment of Rs 2,486.78 crore which includes a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore (JPY 23,129 million), the statement said. The loan assistance will be from Japan International Cooperation Agency under the Official Development Assistance scheme, it added.

The project is envisaged to facilitate better road connectivity between various parts of Tripura and to provide alternative access to Assam and Meghalaya from Tripura apart from existing NH-8.