Govt approves 40% risk allowance for NDRF rescuers, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, welcomed the second mountaineering expedition of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ‘Vijay’, upon its return from a successful climb to the 21,625 feet high Mount Manirang on Saturday. The event took place in New Delhi, where Shah also witnessed the disaster Management equipment gallery, showcasing state-of-the-art equipment and technologies used by NDRF rescuers. Shah took a keen interest in operations conducted by the NDRF in flood water

rescue, landslides, collapsed structure search and rescue, chemical biological radiological nuclear response mechanism (CBRN), mountain rescue, borewell rescue, and cyclone response.

He was also shown various initiatives taken by the NDRF to improve equipment utilization. Amit Shah lauded the NDRF jawans for their successful expedition to Mount Manirang. He stated that arduous campaigns inculcate the habit of accomplishing goals and overcoming unimaginable difficulties, which is crucial for the force’s growth and confidence. He congratulated the 35 personnel who achieved success in Operation Vijay and noted that their accomplishment boosts the morale of the entire NDRF.

Shah also emphasized the need for the NDRF to continue setting more challenging goals and improving efficiency, particularly in areas like forest fires and floods caused by cloudbursts. Shah announced the government’s acceptance of the long-standing demand for risk and hardship allowance for NDRF personnel.

He stated that 16,000 NDRF personnel will now receive the allowance at a rate of 40 per cent. Additionally, Shah revealed that the Modi government has decided that CAPF teams will participate in national and international level sports competitions, with a roadmap for implementation soon to be introduced.