Govt announces 4 per cent housing quota for disabled

New Delhi: In a significant step towards inclusive growth, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, led by Minister Manohar Lal, has made a four per cent reservation in the allotment of central government residential quarters for people with disabilities.

This move is in keeping with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and a major milestone under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to accessible public services that are equitable.

The Directorate of Estates has formally issued an office memorandum operationalising this reservation, ensuring fair and dignified access to housing for persons with disabilities. The initiative draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and aims to create a more inclusive governance framework where every citizen enjoys equal opportunity.

This decision, officials asserted, does not only address longstanding issues regarding accessibility to houses but also reinforces the government’s vision for social justice and empowerment. The policy will contribute considerably to the betterment of the lives of differently-abled government servants and their dependents. The ministry reaffirmed that it will keep striving for a barrier-free and inclusive India.