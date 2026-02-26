Govt always open to constructive debate: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that the state government has always remained committed to democratic dialogue and has never shied away from discussion. However, he expressed concern that the Opposition continues to mislead the public through what he described as a series of unfounded and politically motivated allegations.



While responding to the allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda regarding the alleged “house arrest” of party workers, the Chief Minister categorically denied the claims.

Speaking in the House during the ongoing Budget session of the state Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister clarified that the police had neither detained nor restricted any individual. He further said that even the pictorial visuals presented in the House did not substantiate the charge.

The Chief Minister said that the Opposition has increasingly relied on sensational claims rather than

substantive issues. He cited previous allegations concerning EVM tampering and so-called vote theft, which, he said, lacked factual backing. The recent “house arrest” claim, he added, appeared to be yet another attempt to create confusion among the public.

Referring to an earlier allegation that 600 votes were registered from a single household, he informed the House that after such tall claims, the media verification had found the claim to be baseless.