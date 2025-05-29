Govt all for furthering welfare of farmers: PM Modi after MSP boost

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is committed to the welfare of farmers following a decision to increase the Minimum Support Prices of kharif crops.

Modi said the decision taken by the Union Cabinet will boost the income of farmers as well the production of crops.

Reacting to other Cabinet decisions, he said on X: “The 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor, whose construction has been approved by the Cabinet will benefit the development journey of Andhra Pradesh and generate several opportunities for the youth of the state.”

The government on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy to Rs 2,369 per quintal and up to 9 per cent rise for pulses and oilseeds for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

Modi also said strict compliance with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)provisions is critical for restoring trust in the housing market while reviewing three major infrastructure projects costing over Rs 62,000 crore on Wednesday. The projects were reviewed during a PRAGATI meeting, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

An official statement said the projects spanned road transport, power and water resources sectors across various states and union territories.

During a review of public grievances linked to RERA, Modi emphasised the need to improve the quality and timeliness of grievance disposal to ensure justice and fairness for homebuyers. He asked states

to ensure the registration of all eligible real estate projects under the Rera Act.