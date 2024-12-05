Govt addresses concessions for sportspersons in Parl

New Delhi: In response to concerns raised in Parliament on Wednesday, regarding the impact of discontinued railway fare concessions for sportspersons participating in national and state-level tournaments, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented a detailed statement in the Lok Sabha.

The discussion highlighted the Government’s efforts to balance financial sustainability with social responsibility. Answering a starred question, the minister informed the Lower House that the railway continues to provide significant subsidies on passenger fares, with Rs 56,993 crore allocated in 2022-23. This amounts to an average concession of 46 per cent for every ticket sold.

Simplifying the figures, he explained that for every Rs 100 spent on providing passenger services, the railways charge only Rs 54. This substantial subsidy benefits all passengers uniformly, ensuring affordability across various socio-economic groups. Vaishnaw further clarified that additional fare concessions, beyond the average subsidy, are still available for select groups.

These include four categories of Divyangjans (persons with disabilities), 11 categories of patients, and eight categories of students.

However, concessions for other groups, including sportspersons, remain suspended post-pandemic as part of the government’s broader cost rationalisation efforts.

The issue of reinstating concessions for sportspersons was a key focus of the debate.

While no specific timeline or decision was provided regarding the reintroduction of these financial benefits, the minister emphasised that the government is mindful of the challenges faced by the sporting community.

He reiterated the railways’ commitment to providing affordable services while ensuring operational and financial feasibility. The discussion also reflects the broader challenge of balancing the financial sustainability of Indian Railways with its role as a lifeline for millions of passengers, including sportspersons striving to represent their states and the nation in competitive arenas.