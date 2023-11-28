Govt added FIR provision to deprive journalists of pension: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the terms of the pension policy made for journalists.



Hooda said the government has deliberately added the condition of filing an FIR to put pressure on journalists and deprive them of pension. It is stated in the pension

policy that a journalist will not be given pension if an FIR is filed against him.

Hooda said the BJP and BJP-JJP governments have repeatedly used FIRs as a weapon against journalists

to violate the freedom of the press.

“The judicial system of the country says that no one can be considered guilty merely because a case is registered. This provision of the pension policy is completely illegal. Pension is an honorarium on which such a condition cannot be imposed,” he said.

“The government can only make provisions that ensure that heinous criminals do not get the benefit of a pension. This kind of pressure should not be put on all eligible

journalists. If the present government does not rectify

this, the FIR provision will be abolished when the Congress government is formed so that the rights and freedom of journalists can be protected,” he added.