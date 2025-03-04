Govt actively engaging with stakeholders to facilitate restoration of J&K statehood: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said the government is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process.

Addressing the first Budget Session of the J&K Assembly in seven years, Sinha said the session is not merely a legislative formality but also a reflection of the government’s commitment to good governance, transparency and inclusive development.

“One of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

He said: “My government recognises the emotional and political significance of the statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability and progress.”

‘J&K Budget historic as first to be introduced by elected govt in 7 years’

Praising Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for carrying out a mammoth grassroots-level exercise, Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir Budget carries historic significance as it is the first in over seven years to be introduced by an elected government in the region.

He said it is not merely a financial document but a testament to the aspirations of the masses, reflecting their hopes for a brighter future. The LG highlighted the chief minister’s direct engagement in Budget planning, stating, “For the first time, the Chief Minister has personally chaired meetings for all 20 districts separately, engaging directly with elected representatives to understand their aspirations, regional needs and development priorities in Budget formulation.”

Sinha said the Budget is a true celebration of democracy — an expression of the dreams and expectations of every household, community and region of J&K.

‘Govt committed to holding panchayat, urban local body polls’

The Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies by ensuring timely elections at all levels, Sinha said.

‘Govt to seek Central help in tapping energy sector’s full potential’

The J&K government will seek the Centre’s support in tapping the full potential of Jammu and Kashmir’s energy sector, Sinha said.

“My government is committed to harnessing the full potential of the water resources so that their economic dividend enhances people’s lives... My government will seek the support of the Central government to make a significant leap in our energy sector,”

he said.