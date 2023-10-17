Govt accepts IIPS director’s resignation, revokes suspension

New Delhi: The Centre has accepted the resignation of International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) Director K S James and revoked his suspension for alleged irregularities during his tenure, the health ministry said.



James was suspended on July 28 after ministry launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in appointments and recruitment of faculty during his tenure.

To investigate the charges, a fact-finding committee was constituted by the ministry on May 6. The statistics division of the ministry issued an order on October 11, stating that the “competent authority on subsequent review is of the opinion that in view of material changes in the circumstances, the suspension of professor K S James may not be extended further”.

“The FFC found prima facie irregularities in 11 of the 35 complaints received. These irregularities were regarding lapses observed in certain appointments, recruitment of faculty, reservation rosters.”