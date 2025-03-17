Govt: 701 dumpsites remediated under Swachh Bharat Mission

New Delhi: Out of 2,424 legacy dumpsites, 701 have been remediated completely so far under the Swachh Bharat Mission while the work of flattening 1,179 garbage mounds is currently under progress, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to the website of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, 6,252.60 acres of land buried under the legacy waste has been reclaimed while 8,621 acres of land is yet to be reclaimed.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that legacy dumpsites have been created over decades and pose a very challenging task.

For the first time, the task of knocking down these garbage dumps has been taken up at a national scale under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the minister said.

“As reported by states and Union territories on Swachhatam portal, a total of 2,424 dumpsites (with more than 1000 tonnes of waste) 23.57 Cr. MT of waste have been identified for remediation in urban areas.

“As on March 12, 2025, 701 dumpsites have been remediated completely and 1,179 sites are under progress,” Sahu said in the written reply.

Under the SBM-U 2.0, remediation proposals worth Rs 9,197.35 crore having an admissible central share of Rs 3,697.90 crore have been approved, he added.