Governor’s Delhi visit: BJP sees red, TMC says pre-scheduled

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s participation in ‘Hatey Khari’, triggered a political slugfest with the opposition BJP attacking the Governor and criticising the ceremony.



On his “summon” to Delhi, the ruling Trinamool Congress, however, said it was a pre-scheduled visit. The incident occurred at the backdrop after the Governor said “Jai Bangla” during the ‘Hatey Khari’ programme on Thursday. As the Chief Minister described the Governor as a “gentleman” it might have made the state’s BJP ranks nervous.

They are possibly thinking that the conflict between the Governor and the state that had reached its climax during the tenure of Jagdeep Dhankhar might be over now, say political experts. Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had questioned the functioning of Governor Bose.

TMC came out with a strong response to the BJP’s criticism of the Governor’s ‘Hatey Khari’ event.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described the opposition leader in the Assembly’s remarks as that of an ‘uncivilised jealous mind’. He also said that the Governor’s visit to Delhi was pre-scheduled. BJP was trying to spread propaganda to put pressure on Raj Bhavan.

Ghosh referred to the functioning of Raj Bhavan during Dhankhar’s time and accused the BJP of political interference.

“The Governor wants to learn Bengali. People from Bengal should congratulate him. Only the traitors of Bengal can politicise this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor visited Raisina Bengali School at Mandir Marg in Delhi and interacted with students.