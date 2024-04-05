Governor orders sealing of University of Gourbanga V-C’s chamber

Malda: The Raj Bhavan has ordered the sealing of the chamber of the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the University of Gour Banga. The Raj Bhavan issued a letter to University Registrar Biswajit Das in this regard. After talking to the state government and the Education minister, Biswajit Das will take the next decision.After the seminar of the WBCUTA was held on the University campus last Saturday, the Governor of West Bengal issued a letter to remove the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity though the state government kept him in charge.

