Governor Khan hits streets in Kerala amidst tensions with Left govt, SFI protests escalate

MALAPPURAM/KOZHIKODE: Amidst the ongoing row between the ruling Left in Kerala and the Governor, the state witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday with Arif Mohammed Khan taking to the streets to interact with people, while CPI(M)’s student outfit SFI protested against him and burnt his effigy in colleges across the southern state.

At the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the way Khan conducted himself and said that his government may consider approaching the Union Government seeking the recall of the Governor.

Incensed by the SFI protests and Vijayan’s comments a day ago that the Governor was making provocative statements to destroy peace in the state, Khan launched a scathing attack against them by calling them “bullies”.

Khan also referred to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) as a “criminal organisation” and its activists as “criminals and goondas hired by CM”.

The SFI has been staging protests against the Governor alleging that he has been pushing BJP-RSS nominees to the senate of various universities in Kerala Earlier in the day, Vijayan, while addressing the media in Kollam district as part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, said Khan was trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state by creating deliberate provocation.

“In order to maintain a cordial Centre-state relationship, the actions of the Governor should be rectified. The government feels that he is trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. It seems like we will have to ask the Centre to remove him,” Vijayan answered to the various queries.