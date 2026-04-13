Governor and CM inaugurated the new building of Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Janbhavan constructed at a cost of Rs 5.17 crore

Lucknow: Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Janbhavan built at a cost of Rs 5.17 crore. CM Yogi expressed gratitude to the Governor for this innovative initiative. He advised children that there is no substitute for hard work. Every task is accomplished through efforts. Only a hardworking person succeeds in achieving their goal. On this occasion, the guests also released the book ‘Hamara Janbhavan’ and handed over the keys of the school bus to the Principal and the driver of the school.

In his address, the Chief Minister said, "Amantaramaksharam naasti, naasti moolam anoushadham. Ayogyah purushah naasti, yojakah tatra durlabhah. This means that no one is incapable. Just as no letter is without meaning, every letter has the power to become a mantra and every plant has the potential to become medicine. Similarly, every human being has the capability to become worthy, but a facilitator is required for that. The Governor has presented a model as a facilitator for education. Basic and Secondary Education Councils can draw inspiration from this. This example can be implemented in every field." CM Yogi, while giving the example of Vaidya Jivaka to children informed, "He established his identity in Ayurveda. After completing his education at Takshashila, he went to seek permission from his Guru and expressed his desire to return home. The Guru said he must first pass a test. He was asked to go into the forest and find a plant that had no medicinal properties. Jivaka stayed in the forests of Takshashila for several days and returned to say that there is no such plant that does not have medicinal value."

CM Yogi praised the newly constructed school building and told officials of the education department that they have received an ideal model of an educational institution here. This model can be presented anywhere. People will adopt what we present. It is important to observe what kind of institutions the present and future generations are studying in. He added, a good building also helps in creating a positive educational environment. With upgradation in a natural environment, education can become a model of inclusive development. The Hon’ble Governor has advanced this innovative effort through Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Janbhavan. Officials of Secondary and Basic Education can adopt it as a model of CM Composite Schools. The Chief Minister suggested that people from different districts should be invited to visit this school. CM Yogi also said, this grand school building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 5.17 crore. Out of this, Rs 4.70 crore was provided by the State Government, while the remaining amount was arranged through the efforts of the Hon’ble Governor and CSR fund.

Chief Minister praised the lab, library and classrooms and said, "For the first time, the Janbhavan team participated in the Republic Day parade. Now sports meets are also being organized here. The children and the school are becoming a center of various activities." CM added by saying, even a small effort on our part can make government schools competitive with convent-public schools. This Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya is preparing itself for that competition. Its grand building, well-equipped lab, library, classrooms and campus are clear examples that government schools can be developed in this manner. Chief Minister praised the students of the school and said that the children here are full of confidence. When they were speaking, it felt that their goals are big. The children were talking about India’s space mission, emerging technologies, literacy, smart classes and various subjects. CM said to the teachers, "When we provide knowledge, curiosity develops in children. When we give them a goal, they work towards achieving it, and this is where the process of transforming their lives begins. From here they will become Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Sushruta, Charaka, Jagadish Chandra Bose and CV Raman." He further informed, Aryabhata gave remarkable concepts of zero and astronomy. Astronomer Varahamihira first revealed the mysteries of the sky. Not only Ayurveda, even allopathy considers Sushruta as an ideal. Charaka gave a scientific form to Ayurveda. Jagadish Chandra Bose added new dimensions to science and showed that plants also have life. CV Raman explained the nature of light. CM also said, "The Governor has provided a new model for basic education in Uttar Pradesh through Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya. Basic and Secondary Education Councils will take forward CM Composite and PM Abhyudaya Schools with the same innovation and research."

Wishing a bright future for the students, the CM said that earlier the basic school here did not have facilities like band, sports meets, proper uniforms, adequate teachers, smart classes, lab and library, but now all these facilities have been made available. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, OSD to Raj Bhavan Sudhir M Bobde and others were present in the program.