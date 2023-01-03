Governor acting beyond her powers by raising questions on quota bills: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Governor Anusuiya Uikey was overstepping constitutional boundaries by asking questions to the state government on the two reservation amendment bills.



The governor should either sign the bills or return them, he said.

The CM was speaking at the ruling Congress's Jan Adhikar Maha-rally here at the Science College ground, organized to highlight his government's initiatives in favour of reservations and the "delay" by the governor in giving assent to the two bills passed by the state Assembly last month.

The Assembly on December 2 passed the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill related to quotas in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of respective communities.

As per the bills, Scheduled Tribes will get 32 percent reservation, Other Backward Classes 27 percent, Scheduled Castes 13 percent and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) four per cent, taking the overall reservation in the state to 76 percent.

The delay by governor Uikey in giving assent has led to a confrontation between her and the Congress government.

"Legislature, executive and judiciary have distinct functions....their responsibilities are defined in the Constitution....The Raj Bhavan has been acting beyond its jurisdiction by asking questions to the state government (on reservation bills). Article 200 of the Constitution mentions clearly that either the governor gives assent to a bill or returns it to the Assembly," Baghel said at the rally.



The bills, passed by the MLAs in the interest of people, has been withheld at the governor's residence, he said.

"The BJP has made Raj Bhavan an `akhada' (arena) of politics and it is trying to stop the benefits of reservation, which is your right, from reaching you," the chief minister further said.

The governor had said she would give her assent to the bills within a minute after they were passed, he claimed.

The government has also replied to all her questions, Baghel said.

The BJP-led Union government was snatching away employment, trying to abolish reservation and selling off public sector undertakings, he said.

"They are against reservations," Baghel alleged.

Congress in-charge for the state Kumari Selja, state cabinet ministers and other party leaders were present at the rally.