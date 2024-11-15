‘Government’s pro-tribal schemes giving voice to the unheard, putting various communities on map’

new delhi: With India all set to observe Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Friday, a day dedicated to celebrating the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda – a revered tribal leader and freedom fighter – a peek into the past will tell one that how the government has stressed on empowering tribal communities and bringing their voices, stories to the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s connection with India’s tribal communities goes beyond policy as his engagement with them is rather personal. He has strived to bring their stories, arts and heroes to the forefront and elevate their contributions to national and international stages.

In the past decade, the recognition and celebration of tribal culture have seen a notable transformation with PM Modi amplifying the voices of tribal communities across national and global platforms.

Gifting the world leaders tribal artworks, the PM has fostered a global appreciation for India’s tribal cultures, encouraging dialogue and recognition. Among these gifts, dokra art, known for its intricate metalwork and deep historical roots, has been given to leaders from Australia, Brazil, Cook Islands and Tonga. Sohrai paintings from Jharkhand were gifted to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh, celebrated for its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Leaders from Uzbekistan and Comoros were honoured with Warli paintings from Maharashtra.

Recognition of tribal products through Geographical Indication (GI) tags has grown in momentum, with over 75 tribal products now officially tagged. This effort to empower tribal artisans aligns with the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. This year several items received GI tags, including the Jaapi, a bamboo hat from Assam; the Dongria Kondh shawl from Odisha; Yak Churpi, a fermented product from Arunachali yak milk; Similipal Kai Chutney, made from red weaver ants in Odisha; and the Bodo Aronai, a traditional woven cloth from the Bodo community. Additionally, over 300 Tribal Heritage Conservation Centers have been established.

He became the first Prime Minister to visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birthplace in Ulihatu, Jharkhand. The Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, featuring a 25-foot statue of Munda and honouring other tribal freedom fighters, underscores this recognition. In celebration of his 150th birth anniversary, a grand statue of Munda will be installed at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Sri Vijaya Puram.

Since its inception in 2017, the Aadi Mahotsav has promoted tribal entrepreneurship and cultural exchange in various locations across India, with 37 editions held to date. Organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, this festival has featured over 1,000 tribal artisans and showcased a rich variety of tribal art, artifacts, handicrafts and cuisine.