Government’s deceit has been exposed, says Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda has questioned the Central government’s flawed arguments and malicious intent in the Supreme Court regarding the crucial issue of the Aravalli hills.

He said the people of the country are rejecting the government’s malicious intent and the way it presented its case in the Supreme Court to get the 100-meter definition approved, because the public has caught the government’s intention and deceit in selling the Aravalli hills.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Committee (Rural) office after participating in various events in Gurugram, Deepender said the government’s deceit has been exposed, and its intention to loot has come to light.

“We will not allow the government to loot. Not only is the public rejecting the 100-meter parameter, but the Supreme Court’s empowered committee has also said that the 100-meter limit is unjustified,” he stated.

“The Supreme Court itself had rejected its justification in 2010. He said that the people of the country will not allow the backdoor attempt to sacrifice the environment to corruption to succeed,” he added.

He demanded that the government itself go to the Supreme Court to get the 100-meter decision overturned and file a review petition after apologising to the people of the country. “The government should not consider the Aravalli hills as unclaimed property; the people of Haryana, along with Rajasthan, will fight to save the Aravalli hills and the environment,” he said.