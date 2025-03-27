Government ‘transforming’ fisheries and aquaculture sector through cluster approach

New Delhi: The Central government’s Department of Fisheries has notified 17 Fisheries Production & Processing Clusters across the country under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to boost the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

These clusters include Coldwater Fisheries Cluster in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir; Saline Water Aquaculture Cluster in Sirsa, Haryana; Reservoir Fisheries Cluster in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; Tilapia Cluster in Raipur, Chhattisgarh; Wetland Fisheries Cluster in Siwan, Bihar; Pangasius Cluster in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh; Scampi Cluster in Balasore, Odisha; Brackish Water Aquaculture Cluster in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh; Sea Cage Cluster in Uttar Kannada, Karnataka; Murrel Cluster in Mancherial, Telangana; Pearl Spot Cluster in Kollam, Kerala; Fishing Harbour Cluster in Gir Somnath, Gujarat; Pearl Culture Cluster Hazaribagh, Jharkhand; Ornamental Fisheries Cluster Madurai Tamil Nadu; Seaweed Cluster, UT of Lakshadweep; Tuna Cluster, Andaman & Nicobar Islands; and Organic Cluster in Soreng, Sikkim.

The PMMSY is a scheme to bring about Blue Revolution through a sustainable and responsible development of fisheries and aquaculture sector in India and is being implemented by the Department of Fisheries in all the states and Union Territories (UTs).

It provides adoption of a cluster-based approach to enhance the competitiveness of the fisheries sector, which facilitates economies of scale, generates higher incomes and accelerates the growth and expansion of fisheries and aquaculture with end-to-end value chain solutions to create new business opportunities and strengthen livelihoods.

By fostering partnerships and resource sharing, it also aims to reduce costs, promote innovation and support sustainable practices.

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in collaboration with district administrations will hand hold these clusters by engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders, including individual fishers, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), fish farmers, processors, transporters, vendors, cooperatives, fisheries start-ups, and other entities, ensuring holistic development and efficient management of the fisheries and aquaculture value chain.

In addition, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will organise capacity-building training for SHGs, JLGs, Fisheries Cooperatives, and FFPOs, equipping them with technical skills, financial literacy, and enterprise management expertise etc.

To strengthen the export potential in these clusters, collaboration will be undertaken with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Department of Financial Services and the Department of Rural Development.

This partnership will focus on enhancing infrastructure, financial support, and market linkages while fostering entrepreneurship and value addition in the fisheries sector, officials said.