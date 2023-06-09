Government to organise 2nd edition of ‘Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’

New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Friday announced the media award as part of the celebration of International Yoga Day in 2023. Earlier, the information and broadcasting ministry instituted the first “Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman” (AYDMS) in June 2019 to acknowledge the positive role and responsibility of media in disseminating the outreach of yoga both in India and abroad.



The first edition of the awards was conferred by the erstwhile I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on January 7, 2020, and due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, the ministry decided to rekindle the award and organise the second edition this year.

During this programme, 11 awards in 22 Indian languages and English — to be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Newspaper”, 11 awards in 22 Indian languages and English — to be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Electronic Media (TV)” and 11 awards in 22 Indian languages and English — to be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Electronic Media (Radio)”— a total of 33 awards, the ministry confirmed.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having “kindled a mass movement to promote health and well-being across the globe,” through International Yoga Day which has “transcended borders and cultures, captivating the attention of millions worldwide. Its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being has garnered significant interest, making it a global phenomenon,” Thakur added.

The minister also mentioned: “This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the media in spreading awareness and showcasing the transformative potential of yoga. In recognition of this...Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to conduct the 2nd edition of Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman this year.”

“...media has been a catalyst in fostering understanding, appreciation, and adoption of this profound practice. It has been successful in presenting it as a universal practice accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities,” he added. The award will be recommended by an independent jury and will comprise a special media/plaque/trophy and a citation. The guidelines require media organisations to submit details in a prescribed format along with relevant clippings of articles created and published or AV content telecast/ broadcast made during the period June 10 to June 25. The last date for entries is July 1.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21. The idea of the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on September 27, 2014.