Government takes a strict stand in Tripura student’s murder; CM says such incidents are ‘unacceptable’

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand state government has taken the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma very seriously. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that no such incident will be tolerated in the state. The government will deal strictly with anarchic elements. Those involved in such incidents will not be spared.Five accused have been arrested so far in the murder case of student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandannagar in Unakoti district of Tripura.

Two of the accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile home. Police are continuously conducting raids to apprehend one fugitive accused. A reward of ₹25,000 has been announced for him. A police team has been sent to Nepal in search of him.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the police to arrest the fugitive accused at the earliest. The Chief Minister said the fugitive will soon be in the police net. He added that those who tamper with law and order should not expect mercy from the government. Such anarchic elements will not be spared at any cost. The state government is committed to the safety of every citizen residing in Uttarakhand. He expressed condolences over the death of the student from Tripura.