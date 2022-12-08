Government says it appointed 51 members to CAT, Supreme Court asks for filling remaining 19 seats

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court it has filled 51 vacancies in Central Administrative Tribunals (CAT) and 47 members have already assumed charge.

The Centre's counsel informed a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that no recommendation is pending with the government and all those cleared by a search-cum-selection committee headed by an apex court judge have been appointed.

When the court asked the counsel about the 19 vacancies which still exist in CAT benches, it was told the government has requested the CJI to appoint a judge to head the search-cum- selection committee so these could be filled.