Government ready for discussion on every issue, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government is ready for discussion on every issue and every point. Each issue will be answered point-wise, while maintaining constitutional commitment.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons on Wednesday after the Business Advisory Committee meeting in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

He said that the Opposition is talking about extending the House time, but this has already been decided in the meeting.

He further stated that after the Monsoon Session, it is mandatory for the second session to be held after six months. Although six months will be completed on February 26, the government has still convened the Winter Session.

The Chief Minister said that if the issue of extending House time is raised, one should look at history to get information about previous sessions. Congress governments used to convene fewer sessions. This practice was changed by former Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, who held a four-day session in 2014, and in 2024, the present government conducted a five-day session.

He said that the session runs purely on the basis of business. The previous session was good, and therefore the Opposition is urged to engage in meaningful discussion and bring issues related to public interest. He said that when the government makes a valid point, the Opposition walks out; they should also listen to what is being said.