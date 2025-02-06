Government official rescued within hours of abduction in MP’s Neemuch

Neemuch: The Chief Executive Officer of a local civic body in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district was abducted on Thursday morning but the police rescued him within hours, an official said here.

As many as 13 persons involved in the abduction were detained after the police caught up with them in Ujjain district, 150 km away, he said.

The kidnappers who came in two SUVs accosted Jawad Janpad Panchayat CEO Akash Dharve (26) in Neemuch town, and forced him to sit in one of the vehicles before speeding away, said additional superintendent of police Naval Singh Sisodia.

After the police were alerted, several teams were formed to rescue him.

The two SUVs, which were probably heading for Indore, were intercepted after a chase at Nagada in Ujjain district, about 150 km from Neemuch.

“We had also put up police pickets along the route to catch them,” ASP Sisodia said.

The official was rescued, and all the 13 kidnappers including a woman were detained, he said, adding that they were being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

A First Information Report was being registered, the ASP added. Dharve was safe and has been sent for a medical check-up, he said.