Government makes central deputation mandatory for future IPS IG empanelment

NEW DELHI: The Union government has changed the criteria for empanelment of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers seeking appointment as Inspector General (IG) and equivalent officers in the Centre by making central deputation a mandatory requirement for IPS officers of the 2011 batch and subsequent batches. As per a recent government order, IPS officers will now be required to have at least two years of experience in central deputation at the level of Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) or equivalent to be eligible for empanelment as IG-level officers in the Centre. This was not a mandatory requirement for IG empanelment as per the earlier guidelines. The new guideline will be applicable only to IPS officers of the 2011 batch and subsequent batches. These officers are currently working as DIG or equivalent officers in their respective state cadres and are likely to be empanelled as IG officers in the coming years.

According to officials, the move is intended to ensure that officers empanelled to senior positions in the Centre have some experience working in central organisations prior to their appointment. Since the officers in the affected batches are not yet eligible for appointment at the IG level, the new guidelines will not affect the current empanelment process or vacancies at the IG level. The development also comes at a time when there are acute vacancies in Central Police Organisations and Central Armed Police Forces.