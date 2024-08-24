Government launches campaign to benefit 44 lakh PVTG members under PM-JANMAN

New Delhi: The government launched a nationwide campaign on Friday to inform and deliver benefits to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in 194 districts under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyaan (PM-JANMAN).

This campaign will run until September 10. Union Tribal affairs minister Jual Oram and his deputy, Durgadas Uikey, reviewed the progress of PM-JANMAN and discussed preparations for the campaign on Thursday, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said in a statement. India has 10.45 crore Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, with 75 communities identified as PVTGs across 18 states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The PVTGs face significant challenges in social, economic, and educational areas.

Launched by PM Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 last year in Jharkhand, PM-JANMAN aims to provide essential services like housing, clean water, sanitation, education, healthcare, and better road and telecom connectivity to PVTG families. Rs. 15,000 crore has been allocated for this mission over three years, starting from 2023. Last year, a similar campaign reached 100 districts, covering 500 blocks and 15,000 PVTG habitations. This year’s campaign will be more extensive and aims to reach 44.6 lakh PVTG individuals in 28,700 habitations across 194 districts in 17 states and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The campaign will spread awareness at all levels, from states to villages, covering 16,500 villages, 15,000 gram panchayats, and 1,000 talukas.

The ministry said the campaign will aim to reach every PVTG household, especially those in remote areas with limited road or digital access, bringing essential services directly to their doorsteps. During this time, PVTG members will receive essential documents like Aadhar cards, community certificates, and bank accounts, which are needed to access other government schemes.