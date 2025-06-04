Government issues advisory, asks media to exercise consideration for privacy of armed forces officers and families

New Delhi: As part of an initiative to protect the dignity and privacy of senior defence personnel and their families, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday circulated a formal advisory to all media organisations in the country. The ministry wished to appreciate the contributions of the media towards bringing out the achievements, sacrifices, and contributions of the Indian Army, Navy, and the Air Force, and acknowledged such coverage to be an important contributor towards public awareness and national debate on security issues.

The advisory did, however, express concern over recent breaches of media propriety, especially during the current 'Operation Sindoor'. Top officers who have participated in such crucial military operations have understandably found themselves in the limelight, but this attention has, in some instances, spilled over into the personal sphere. There have been complaints filed with the ministry, it said, regarding the media going to the homes of serving officers, trying to contact their family members, and trying to get access to their personal information that has nothing to do with their job.

It referred to such measures as extremely inappropriate and potentially damaging, not just to the privacy of the officers but to their families' safety and psychic well-being. Even though top military commanders are high-profile public figures because of their official position, the ministry pointed out that their families are private citizens who have to be accorded the dignity and discretion that is due to every citizen.

Against this backdrop, the government has further requested restraint and responsibility in coverage by the media. It has called upon editors and journalists to refrain from trespassing on the personal lives of Armed Forces personnel and instead concentrate on the professional and operational performance of service.

Any attempt to pay visits or get in touch with the residences of serving or retired officers for personal accounts or interviews without official sanction has been sternly disapproved. The release or broadcast of personal details, like residential addresses or family photos, has also been considered inappropriate unless there is definite and strong public interest.

The ministry also reminded media organisations of confidentiality and discretion, especially in the event of active operations or increased security.

Reaffirming its commitment to keeping the media informed in a transparent and constructive manner, the government urged balanced handling that respects both the right of the public to information and the right of the individual to privacy. The advisory, passed by the competent authority, emphasises ethical journalism that respects the private space of individuals who make their lives a service to the nation.