Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan, alleges Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers are sensing that WFI chief won’t be arrested anytime soon with Vinesh Phogat alleging on Sunday that the government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.



The wrestlers had halted their stir after getting an assurance from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 7 that a charge-sheet will be filed against Singh by June 15.

The wrestlers have been demanding Singh’s arrest since they resumed their agitation against Singh on April 23 at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The government has accepted several of wrestlers’ demands, including that none of Singh’s family members or associates will be allowed to contest the impending WFI polls. However, the wrestlers, led by Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Phogat, have said they will not end their protest unless Singh is put behind bars.

Phogat, the double world meAsked about the meeting the wrestlers had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Phogat said, “They had given a few proposals that they can do that much for us but except the arrest of Brij Bhushan, everything is happening.”

On being asked why Singh is not being arrested, the firebrand wrestler shot back.

“You have to ask Amit Shah, why he (WFI chief) is not being arrested. He is such a powerful man that the government is trying to shield him. So getting him arrested is not easy but we are continuing our fight.”