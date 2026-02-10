Government is committed to taking Bastar to new heights while preserving tribal traditions: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all participants associated with Bastar Pandum, organised in Chhattisgarh from February 7 to 9, describing it as a grand celebration of Bastar’s rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage. He observed that such events play a vital role not only in preserving the nation’s cultural legacy but also in empowering local communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a time when the very mention of Bastar evoked images of Maoism, violence, and developmental backwardness. Today, however, the situation has changed completely. Bastar is now being recognised for peace, development, and the growing self-confidence of its people. He expressed hope that Bastar’s future would be filled with peace, progress, and cultural pride.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that under the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership and constant guidance, Bastar is today shaping a new identity as a strong symbol of cultural pride and inclusive development. Events like Bastar Pandum, he said, not only preserve tribal traditions, folk culture, and heritage but also convey a powerful message of peace, trust, and inclusive progress.

Chief Minister Sai further stated that the coordinated efforts of the Central and State governments are clearly visible in the positive transformation of life in Bastar. With the expansion of roads, education, healthcare, communication, and livelihood opportunities, a new atmosphere of trust and participation has taken root in the region. He reaffirmed that, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the State government is working with full commitment to preserve the traditions and cultural heritage of tribal communities while continuously taking Bastar towards new heights of peace, prosperity, and development.