Government introduces training modules for chemical emergencies

New Delhi: The Centre has introduced training modules for public health professionals to enhance their preparedness for rapid response to chemical hazards, aided by a surveillance mechanism for early warning, assessment and mitigation of health risks due to chemical exposure.

Three specialised training modules have been developed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Health Ministry in partnership with NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), with technical support from the WHO India.

From early detection to onsite response and timely medical help, these modules work in cohesion, developing a framework that tackles all-round chemical emergency management.

The three modules are: preparedness, surveillance, and response for public health management of chemical emergencies; pre-hospital management of chemical emergencies and medical management of chemical emergencies. According to the plan, each district should form a Chemical Emergency Rapid Response Team (RRT). This team will include members from the health department, police, fire services, disaster management units, ambulance services.

They will receive technical training in identifying chemical hazards, using personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination procedures, and providing chemical first aid. When necessary, the RRT will reach the incident site, move affected individuals to decontamination units, and collect chemical samples for testing and reporting. India is rapidly emerging as a major global hub for industrial and technological development.