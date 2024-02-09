Government failed to provide employment to youths, MSP to farmers: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the people of the state have lost faith in the BJP-JJP government, hence Congress is going to bring a no-confidence motion against it in the Assembly.



Hooda had come to participate in several social programs organised in Kurukshetra. “This government has proved to be a complete failure in providing employment to the youth, MSP to the farmers, salaries to the employees, relief to the traders and security to the citizens. This is the reason why today unemployed youth are protesting against recruitment scams, farmers are once again on the path of struggle for MSP, Patwaris are on strike and vegetable market traders have announced to go on strike,” he said. In response to a question asked by farmers on the issue of march to Delhi, Hooda said that last time the government had announced to form a committee for MSP after the end of the movement, but till now farmers have not got the guarantee of MSP.