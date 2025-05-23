Government employees with disabilities to get 4% reservation in allotment of housing

new delhi: The Centre will provide 4 percent reservation for persons with disabilities in the allotment of government housing under the General Pool Residential Accommodation category.

The Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which allots accommodation to eligible Central government employees, has issued an office memorandum in this regard.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the move is towards inclusive development drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Under the Accessible India campaign, the provision has been made to ensure equal opportunities in society for citizens, the Union minister said.

In alignment with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Directorate of Estates has issued the office memorandum to ensure fair access to Central government residential accommodations for persons with disabilities, the ministry said.

The ministry termed it a “landmark” step taken by Union minister Khattar towards inclusive governance.