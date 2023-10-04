Government declares NLFT and ATTF as unlawful associations

New Delhi: In a major move to maintain national security and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday officially declared the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The declaration comes into effect from the same day, and will remain valid for a period of five years.



The decision, outlined in an official government notification, is based on a comprehensive assessment of the activities and objectives of these secessionist groups, which have long posed a threat to peace and stability in the northeastern region of India, particularly Tripura.

The NLFT and ATTF have openly advocated for the establishment of an independent nation by seceding Tripura from India through armed struggle. Their professed aim has been to incite indigenous people of Tripura to support their secessionist agenda. However, the Central Government has raised several critical concerns regarding the actions and intentions of these groups.

Among the reasons cited for the declaration are, MHA also underlined that the NLFT and ATTF have been engaged in subversive and violent activities that undermine the authority of the Government and have created an atmosphere of terror and violence among the people.

Adding, the government claimed that both groups have maintained close connections with other unlawful associations in the North East, with the aim of mobilizing support for their activities. Recent actions of the NLFT and ATTF have involved violent and unlawful activities that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Further, the groups have been responsible for the killing of civilians and personnel from the police and security forces.

Besides, the government order emphasised that they have also engaged in extortion, collecting funds from the public, including businessmen and traders in Tripura, to further their unlawful activities.

The NLFT and ATTF have also established and maintained camps in neighboring countries for purposes such as safe sanctuary, training, and procuring arms and ammunition.

The Central Government’s declaration is a proactive measure to curb and control these unlawful associations, as they are seen as a severe threat to national security. Failure to do so could result in the escalation of secessionist, subversive, and violent activities, propagation of anti-national actions, further civilian casualties, illegal arms procurement, and extortion.

The move has been welcomed by security experts and the public, who view it as a necessary step to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and integrity. The Central Government’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the region is evident in this declaration, as it sends a strong message that such activities will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken to protect India’s interests.

The declaration of the NLFT and ATTF as unlawful associations is expected to strengthen the government’s ability to combat these groups and ensure the safety and security of the people of Tripura and the entire nation.