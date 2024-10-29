Government creating system that gives opportunity to every youngster: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that it is his government’s commitment to providing employment to a maximum number of youngsters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that a system is being created that gives opportunity to every youth and allows them to fulfil their aspirations.

Addressing a ‘Rozgar Mela’ after distributing appointment letters for government jobs to over 51,000 people, he spoke of his government’s efforts to boost the presence of new technologies and modern sectors such as space and semiconductors so that new employment opportunities are created.

In his video address, Modi said earlier governments lacked in policy and intent, leading to India falling behind the world in rising sectors, including in modern technologies. Old and outdated technologies used to be brought to the country, he added.

“A mindset existed that believed modern technologies cannot develop in our country. This mindset did us a lot of harm,” he said, stressing that if industries which generated employment in the modern world did not exist in the country, then creating new employment opportunities would be difficult. “We began work to rid the country of this old mindset of earlier governments,” Modi said, adding that policies and decisions of the government have a direct bearing on employment.

So far, over 7.5 lakh people have been given appointment letters for government jobs since the launch of the Rozgar Mela scheme by the prime minister in 2022.

The PM said it is his government’s commitment to give jobs to the maximum number of people and cited the all-around infrastructure works such as the construction of expressways, highways, ports, rail networks and airports underway in the country.

Water and gas pipelines are being laid, and schools and universities are being opened, he said, asserting that development works are not only giving facilities to people but also creating employment opportunities.

Greeting people on the occasion of Dhanteras, he said this Diwali is going to be special as it will be the first when Lord Ram is placed in his grand temple in Ayodhya. Many generations passed waiting for this moment, he added.

“The current generation is extremely fortunate to witness and become a part of such celebrations,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s efforts to create more employment opportunities, he referred to the Production-linked Incentives (PLI) scheme to encourage domestic manufacturing.