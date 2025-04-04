Government appoints new NMSC

New Delhi: The Union government has appointed Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (Retd) PVSM AVSM YSM VSM as National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) in the National Security Council Secretariat under the National Security Advisor.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta, who retired as the Commander-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command and is a leading expert and thought leader in the domain of Maritime Security will ensure cooperation and harmonised functioning between the various agencies and stakeholders tasked to ensure the protection of India’s vast coastline and safeguard interests in the exclusive economic zone and address maritime threats in a holistic manner to strengthen India’s maritime security architecture.