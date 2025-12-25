Governance must be judged by its impact on citizens’ lives, says Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: Setting a clear benchmark for people-first governance, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday urged officers of the All India and Central Services to ensure that every administrative decision translates into tangible relief and benefit for common people.

Interacting with 32 IPS, IRS and other officers undergoing training for Special Foundation Course (SFC) at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), the Chief Minister emphasised that authority carries responsibility, and governance must be judged by its impact on citizens’ lives.

He also congratulated MGSIPA for earning a place among the top five state administrative training institutes in the country to host such a programme, a recognition that reflects Punjab’s growing emphasis on professional, accountable administration. The trainee officers appreciated several path-breaking initiatives of the Punjab Government, noting their visible outcomes on the ground.

Interacting with the officers, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is heartening to learn that the MGSIPA, in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, is conducting a 10-week Special Foundation Course (SFC) for officers of the 2021 batch.

“This group includes officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (both Income Tax and Customs), Indian Postal Service, Indian Information Service, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian P&T Finance Service, Indian Trade Service, and Indian Corporate Law Service,” he noted.

The Chief Minister said that this is the first time that the MGSIPA is conducting a Special Foundation Course on behalf of LBSNAA, Mussoorie. “Normally, such courses are conducted by national academies like the National Police Academy and the National Academy of Direct Taxes.