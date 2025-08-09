Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti: State-level celebration held at CM’s residence

Chandigarh: On the auspicious occasion of Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti, a grand state-level function was organised on Friday at Sant Kabir Kurtir, the residence of Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent representatives from the Goswami community along with a large gathering from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister made a significant announcement, stating that the Haryana government will write to the OBC Commission recommending the inclusion of the Gosain community in the Central OBC list.

He further announced that one prominent ‘Chowk’ (roundabout) in the state and a large library to be established in Hisar will be named after Goswami Tulsidas Ji.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the Dharamshala of the Goswami Samaj Sabha being constructed in Kurukshetra.

Highlighting the cultural and social importance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this celebration reflects India’s rich cultural heritage, moral values, and social harmony.

The name of Goswami Tulsidas Ji evokes devotion, wisdom, and righteousness.

He was not just a poet or a saint but a visionary who, through his immortal epic ‘Ramcharitmanas’, guided Indian society towards the ideals of Lord Rama at a time of widespread despair and social evils, he said.

The chief minister said that Tulsidas Ji’s teachings remain as relevant today as ever and are a source of inspiration for all humanity.