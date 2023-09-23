Gorumara National Park: Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division bolsters efforts to combat poaching

JAPAIGURI: The Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division has implemented stringent measures to safeguard wildlife from poachers, with a particular focus on the protection of rhinos within the Gorumara National Park.



Besides employing camera traps, patrolling has also been beefed up.

With the monsoon season coming to an end, concerns of increased poaching activity in forested areas have arisen. To combat this effectively, proactive measures have already been set in motion.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, said: “The department has recently hired more forest guards and they will be actively involved in this effort.

Night patrolling has been intensified, and inspections of forest roads have been stepped up.

We have also initiated discussions with the district police officer to further combat poaching and we will continue these dialogues.

Sharing information with agencies like DIB (Directorate of Intelligence Bureau) and SIB (State Intelligence Bureau) is a priority.”

The Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division has revealed that while camera traps have been used for surveillance previously, there are some notable enhancements this time.

The number of cameras has been increased and daily image analysis is being conducted.

Additional cameras have been strategically placed to enhance monitoring, making it easier to identify any intrusions into the forest.

The department is strengthening communication with local residents living on the fringe areas of the forest.

This will enable quick reporting of any suspicious activities or movements by outsiders.

Furthermore, access points that were previously vulnerable to potential intruders have been secured. “We’ve increased the number of anti-poaching camps and constructed watchtowers for enhanced surveillance,” added the DFO.