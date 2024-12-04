Google Maps horror: Car falls into canal in Bareilly

Bareilly: Yet another accident linked to Google Maps navigation occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, raising questions about the reliability of satellite-based directions.

A car carrying three passengers fell into the Kalapur canal in the Izzatnagar area on Pilibhit Road after following a route suggested by Google Maps. Fortunately, all three occupants of the car survived the incident. However, the incident reignited concerns about road safety and the accuracy of digital navigation tools in India.

The incident occurred near Barkapur Tiraaha on Pilibhit Road, where the Kalapur canal has eroded part of the road. The car, a Tata Tigor, overturned and fell into the canal. Local police, led by Izzatnagar Station Officer Dhananjay Pandey, rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the accident.

With the help of a JCB machine, the car was retrieved from the canal. The three passengers — Divyanshu, son of Mahendra Pratap Singh, from Auraiya, and two companions — were on their way to Pilibhit, relying on Google Maps for navigation. Despite the accident, they escaped unharmed.

This is not the first time navigation errors have led to accidents in Bareilly. On November 24, three people lost their lives when their car, guided by Google Maps, fell from an incomplete bridge near Muda village on the Dataganj-Faridpur road.

The car plunged 20 feet after the passengers unknowingly drove over the unfinished bridge, which lacked barricades or warning signs. The incident not only exposed Google Maps’ limitations but also highlighted the Public Works Department’s (PWD) negligence.

Following this tragedy, the Naib Tehsildar of Dataganj filed a case against five PWD engineers for failing to install safety barriers or indicators at the site. Police also issued a notice to Google, seeking accountability for the misleading directions.

The increasing reliance on GPS navigation apps like Google Maps has made travel more convenient but also poses risks, especially in regions with poor infrastructure or incomplete roadwork. Incidents like these underline the need for users to remain cautious and verify road conditions, particularly in rural or underdeveloped areas. The recent incidents in Bareilly have sparked public outrage, with demands for better infrastructure management and improved accuracy in navigation tools. Experts suggest that local authorities and tech companies should collaborate to update road conditions regularly and include alerts for incomplete or hazardous routes.