Google commemorates India’s 74th Republic Day

New Delhi: Search giant Google has commemorated India’s 74th Republic Day with an artwork that uses intricately hand-cut paper and features iconic landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block, a contingent and motorcycle-borne ‘Daredevils’.

The doodle depicts the letters ‘g’, ‘o’, ‘g’, ‘l’ and ‘e’ in lowercase black fonts while a circle over the dome of the President’s House symbolically represents the other ‘o’ in ‘Google’.

A peacock and floral patterns add a layer of charm to the art in monochrome.

“Today’s doodle celebrating India Republic Day was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar,” the software giant said in a note shared on the doodle on its website.

“My inspiration was to create a portrait of India,” says the artist.

“Today’s doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where president resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders. Happy Republic Day, India!” the note said.