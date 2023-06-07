MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Goods train runs over six sheltering under it in Odisha’s Jajpur
Nation

Goods train runs over six sheltering under it in Odisha’s Jajpur

BY MPost7 Jun 2023 6:15 PM GMT

r: At least six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha’s Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

“There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately,

the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident,” said a railway spokesperson.

As a result, six of the labourers were killed and two were injured, he added.

The injured persons were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X