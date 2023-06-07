Goods train runs over six sheltering under it in Odisha’s Jajpur

r: At least six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha’s Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

“There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately,

the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident,” said a railway spokesperson.

As a result, six of the labourers were killed and two were injured, he added.

The injured persons were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.