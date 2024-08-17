Goods train derails at Rangapani again

Siliguri: A goods train carrying fuel (petrol and diesel) derailed at Rangapani on Friday at around 22:30. This incident follows another derailment at the same spot about 15 days ago. The train was heading towards Bihar from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) when two of its tankers derailed upon reaching Rangapani.

Upon receiving information about the derailment, railway staff, workers, and Rail Police arrived at the scene and began restoration work. Both up and down train lines in the area were closed temporarily. On June 17, a rear-end collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a freight train in Rangapani resulted in 10 deaths and 40 injuries. Additionally, another goods train carrying oil derailed on July 31.