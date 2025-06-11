‘Good results, very high quality meetings’: Tharoor hails his delegation’s work

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who led a multi-party delegation to the US and four other countries to convey India’s stand following Operation Sindoor, on Tuesday said his delegation had “good results” everywhere with “very high-quality meetings” and there was a complete understanding for the Indian position.

He also said that it was made clear to the US and other nations, with whom the delegation met, that India does not like talks of mediation in its issues with Pakistan.

Tharoor, who returned after his five-nation tour this evening, said from the government’s perspective, the purpose of sending MPs both demonstrates the unity of India across political lines and at the same time to deliver an effective message to government officials, legislators, think tanks, opinion makers, media and the diaspora abroad.

“All of this was very thoroughly fulfilled,” he told reporters at the airport here.

“I think it was a very good visit. We were all very pleased with the way all the five countries we went to received us. We thought we had good results everywhere.

“We had very high-quality meetings -- presidents, PMs, vice presidents, very senior interlocutors,” the Congress leader said.

Giving an example, Tharoor said that Colombia, which had earlier extended its support to Pakistan, withdrew the same after meeting with the Indian delegation.

At the same time, there was complete understanding and support for the Indian position for why this whole thing had been triggered post-Pahalgam and what our reaction had to be, he said.

“In fact, many of the people we spoke to specifically expressed respect for the restraint we have shown in our reaction. I would say, we have come out of this extremely well,” Tharoor said.

“We have done what we were asked to do,” he said.