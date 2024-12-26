Good governance demands sensitivity, empathy: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday addressed the state-level Governance Day programme in Gurugram. They event is held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee and former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee,

In his speech, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of sensitivity and empathy in government administration, urging officers to view their roles as an opportunity to uplift society and ease the hardships of the common people. The Chief Minister urged the officers to view each case with compassion, stating that when someone approaches their office with a problem, they should not simply see it as a piece of paper. Instead, they should recognize it as a symbol of the individual’s pain and hardship. He said that if “we can understand the story behind that paper, we will have truly succeeded in our efforts towards good governance”.

He also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna awardees Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries, reflecting on their monumental contributions to the nation.

He said that when “our government assumed the responsibility of public service in 2014, we launched a campaign of governance reform, transitioning from good governance (Sushasan) to service (Sewa)”. Saini said that the success of such a campaign depends on Niyat (intent), Nishtha (commitment), and Niti (policy).